CLATTERBOUGH, Hilda Estelene, 87, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William E. Clatterbough; sons, Alan and Roy Clatterbough; and brother, Charles Baldridge. Hilda is survived by her daughters, Linda Knapp (Arthur), Norma Jean Adkins (John); granddaughter, Josie Adkins; sister-in-law, Katherine Killen; two nieces and two nephews. Hilda was an expert quilter and seamstress and enjoyed cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice for their loving care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.