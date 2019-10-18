CLAY, DEACON CHARLIE JR.

CLAY, Deacon Charlie Berkley Jr., 87, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Monday, October 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Evelyn; six children, Charles Clay (Donna), Patricia Clay, Roslyn Russell, Robert Clay (Valerie), Alfreda Redd and Priscilla English (Bryan); eight grandchildren; brother, Eugene; and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing and the family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Second Union Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial