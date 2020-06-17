CLAYTON, Cora Annie "Ann," 83, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Clayton Sr.; parents, Oscar and Myrtle Pannell; brothers, Morris, Edgar, Frank, Dave, Jack and Joe Pannell; and stepson, Frank H. Clayton Jr. She is survived by her children, Linda Jones (Danny), James Clayton (Ronnee), Robert Lee Clayton (Bonnie) and Donna Sharpe (Charles); stepdaughters, Brenda Weaver (Tom) and Nancy Davis (Don); grandchildren, Melissa Ann King, Michael Clayton, Ronald Chivas-Clayton, Heather Higgins and Matthew Chivas-Clayton; great-grandchildren, Kayla King, Abigail King, Nolan Higgins and Delaney Chivas-Clayton; and many other loving relatives. Ann retired in 1998 from American Filtrona Corp. She was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and she was a loving mother and devoted wife. Ann enjoyed cooking, she made sure no one in her family was ever hungry, as well as watching and listening to birds. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Cora CLAYTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.