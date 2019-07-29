CLAYTON, Jerome, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerome Clayton Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Brooks; two daughters, Linda Clayton and Kellie Clayton; five grandchildren; two sisters, Christina Gresham and Sabrina Jennings (Stanley); four brothers, Charles Clayton(Mamie), Dwight Johnson (Patricia), Thomas Bryant (Michele) and Kenneth Clayton; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Bishop Andrew Fleming Sr. officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.View online memorial