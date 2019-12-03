CLAYTON, Stanely Antonio, 43, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life November 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanely White. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, JoAnn Williams-Clayton; daughters, Latia and Sofia Clayton; mother, Verona Clayton; sisters, Aisha Clayton-Sauls and Staneisa White; brothers, Walter Johnson and Rashad Clayton; mother-in-law, Grace Williams; sister-in-law, Joyce Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial