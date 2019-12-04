CLAYTOR, Elizabeth Wyatt, better known as "Mousie" to her friends, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 99. A lifelong resident of Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late William L. Sr. and Annie Wyatt Claytor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William L. Claytor Jr. and Thomas J. Claytor; twin sisters, Frances C. Hodnett and Mary C. Staples. A 1937 graduate of Petersburg High School, Mousie worked for more than 40 years for AT&T, and later C&P Telephone, and was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers of America. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Petersburg, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She is survived by a niece, Ellen Staples Goodwyn (A.P.) of Dinwiddie, Va.; a nephew, Elwood Thomas Hodnett Jr. (Martha) of Springfield, Va.; and a devoted friend, Dr. Julie Samuels. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Michael Malone officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1187, Petersburg, Va. 23804. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial