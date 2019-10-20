CLEARY, Francine Garber, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with breast cancer on October 18, 2019. Fran, as her loved ones and friends called her, was a devoted mother, wife, friend and educator. She was born on June 2, 1949, to Barbara Wilkinson Garber and Kenneth Bowling Garber of Richmond, Va. She had two siblings, the late Charles Garber and Darlene Garber. A lifelong resident of Richmond, she attended Huguenot High School and Longwood University, where she earned her degree in Biology. In 1981, she married her soulmate, Dr. Stephen F. Cleary "Steve," and together they had two daughters, Erin Kathleen Cleary and Siobhan Cleary Cooper (Raleigh). She was also a loving stepmother to the late Kim Dwyer, Victoria Mainwaring and Amy Eichenberger. Like Steve, Fran was passionate about science and education. She worked in the research department at MCV and contributed to her husband's research efforts there. She taught physics and biology at Manchester Middle School and James River High School, where she impacted the lives of countless students. While Fran enjoyed teaching, her greatest joy was being a mother to her two daughters. They shared a strong bond and enjoyed spending time together. She was a woman of many talents and kept busy with hobbies throughout her life- sewing, bee keeping, growing orchids, fishing, photography, genealogy and cheering on her beloved Yankees. You could often find her relaxing at her second home at the beach in Avon, N.C. Fran will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her positive attitude and strength in any situation. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central located at 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. A service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881