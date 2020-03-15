CLEETON, Vivian Elaine, 92, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Florida. She was born at home in Numa, Iowa, on November 11, 1927. She was the fourth of nine children. She grew up on several different farms in Appanoose county. Vivian loved to sing, and she participated in state music competitions throughout high school. Mom met Charles "Chuck" Cleeton and they were married September 1946. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where Chuck worked for Wonder Bread Bakeries. Vivian worked as a secretary for an insurance company until their first son, Doug, was born in 1951, followed by Tim five years later. Chuck's job took them to Minnesota, California, northern Virginia, Georgia and finally Richmond, Virginia. In 2017, Vivian moved to Florida to be near Doug and his family. Mom had several other jobs during her life. She taught in a one room schoolhouse, worked at her sons' school in the lunchroom and as a secretary for Christianity Today. Vivian was always involved in her churches. She sang in the choirs and directed some of the choirs. She did solo pieces for special music at church, other organizations and participated in several community choirs. She enjoyed working with the ladies' missionary groups. She also went on church trips to Brazil and Czech Republic. She also made 10 solo trips to Prague, Czech Republic to visit with her son, Tim and his family. Vivian was an excellent cook and loved entertaining friends in her home. She was "famous" for her Twelfth Night Christmas Party and Her Kentucky Derby Party. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Reo and Bessie Bryant; her husband, Charles Cleeton; her son, Doug; her brother, David Bryant; and sisters, Laura Strunk and Mabel Smith. She is survived by her brothers, Harry Bryant, Raymond Bryant, Don (Sue) Bryant and Arthur (Mary Jane) Bryant; sister, Millie (Don) Kerr; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Karen; grandchildren, Sarah, Beth, Tea and Max; great-grandchildren, Arielle, Jasmine, Jensen, Asher, Gideon and Ethan; and many extended family members and loving friends. Funeral service will be held at a later date. There will be a private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund are appreciated.View online memorial
