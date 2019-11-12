CLEM, Charles Wayne "4 Speed," 72, of Dundas, Va., passed away November 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Gunn Clem; his daughter, Lori C. Smelley (Thomas); and his granddaughter, Abigail A. Smelley, all of Dundas, Va. Wayne enjoyed farming and hunting; he will always be remembered for his quick wit and for his love of family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment in the New Hope Christian Church cemetery, Alberta, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial