CLEMENT, Jason, 48, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on August 26, 2019, after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Jason grew up in Fall River, Mass., graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he lived until relocating to Virginia in 2002. Despite the move, Jason remained a loyal New England sports fan, sporting his Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins jerseys proudly, as often as he could. Before his illness, Jason was an active member of the Richmond Volleyball Club and the Hollows Golf Club. Jason is survived by his wife, Deborah Clement; his mother, Darlene Clement; his sister, Jennifer Simon; his nieces, Samantha Simon, Logan Thomas, Madison Thomas; and a large network of family and friends who supported him and Deborah through their ALS journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation to TeamGleason.org or Project Main Street, projectmainst.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial