CLEMENTS, Alburn Otis "Gumps," age 90, of Powhatan, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Clements and Grace Vaughn Long; wife, Addie L. Clements; sister, Isabel Harris (Ernest); and brother, John Clements. He is survived by one daughter, Theresa Walker; son, Russell Hughes (Terry); grandchildren, Courtney Gavier (Ramiro), Khalil Walker; one great-granddaughter, Chloe Gavier. One brother, Kermit Clements (Martha); one sister, Jacqueline Brown (Garfield); two sisters-in-law, Caroline Clements (John) and Mamie Palmore (Roy). A goddaughter, Ronda Brown-Broxton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy (360), Amelia, Va. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Virginia Veteran Cemetery Chapel, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23003. Family and friends assemble at Virginia Veteran Cemetery Chapel at 1:45 p.m.