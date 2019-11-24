CLEMENTS, Isabelle "Izzie" C., 86, of North Chesterfield, passed away November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Clements. She is survived by her children, Dawn Cecelia Bowles and David Wayne Clements Sr. Izzie was a devout Catholic and a nurse (RN). The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 26, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church on Three Chopt. Interment to follow 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to alzfdn.org. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial