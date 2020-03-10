CLEMENTS, Violet Juanita Lampman, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mae Lampman; husband, Cabell Frazier Clements Sr.; brothers, Fred and Harold Lampman; and son-in-law, Wayne Spencer. She is survived by her children, Cabell Frazier (Sue) Clements Jr. and Donna C. Spencer; granddaughters, Travis S. Jimenez, Tonya C. (Cedell) Jenkins, Lindsay S. (Matthew) Stinson, Jennifer (Rick) Mullis; great-grandchildren, Genevra Mullis, Linda May Mullis, Naomi Mullis, Rebecca Jimenez, Casen Jenkins and Maiyah Jenkins; great-granddog, Bizzy Stinson; two brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Her Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her request was for memorial contributions to be made to Second Branch Building Fund. Burial will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VIOLET CLEMENTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.