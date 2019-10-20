CLEMENTS, Virginia "Gina" Fletcher, age 56, of Severna Park, Md., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019, at home. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. Gina was born December 8, 1962, in Chappaqua, N.Y., the daughter of Carolyn and Thomas Fletcher. She graduated with a B.S. in education from the University of Virginia in 1985 and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. In 1986, Gina married Barry Clements and was a loving wife and mother. Gina began her teaching career in California, and after spending several years at home with her sons, she spent over 20 years teaching in Anne Arundel County. During this time, she earned an M.S. in administration and earned accreditation as a National Board-Certified Teacher. She was also once nominated for Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year. Her love for teaching was not confined to the classroom and she tutored many students in math at home. Gina also enjoyed sports, particularly UVA basketball, and was an active member of Woods Church, where she previously taught Sunday school. Gina genuinely loved people and she expressed her creativity in interior design, artwork and fun social gatherings. Her favorite charity was Linda's Legacy, Giving Back, where she coordinated donations of needed clothing and supplies at Severna Park Middle School for distribution to the homeless in Baltimore on Christmas Eve. Gina is survived by her husband, Barry Clements of Severna Park, Md.; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Mary Clements of Washington, D.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Katie Clements of Severna Park, Md.; mother, Carolyn Fletcher of Ashburn, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Jeff Mitchell of Purcellville, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Robert Richards of Leesburg, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Mark Saine of Southport, Conn. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, Md. 21146. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Giving Back charity at www.homelessdrive.org, where there is a dropdown box to honor Gina. A reception will be held following the service.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881