CLEMONS, GUY "BEAR"

CLEMONS, Guy P. "Bear," of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home, with family by his side. He was predeceased by his only child, Cecily A. Clemons. He is survived by his siblings, Shelby Richardson (Herbert), Josie Rosson (Wayne), Dillard Clemons Jr., Henry Clemons (Pat); as well as his nieces and nephews. Bear, as he was known to his friends, was first a farmer and later a construction worker. He was happiest when outdoors either fishing, gardening, playing with his pets or salvaging or repurposing anything that could be found worthy. The family extends gratitude to his neighbors and friends who had supported Guy and added joy to his life. He had a kind heart, touched many people and will leave an empty space in many lives. At his request, there will be no service. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com. The family would appreciate remembrances of their loved one.View online memorial
