CLEMONS, Josephine H., 81, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Clemons Jr.; and son, Mark Clemons. She is survived by her children, Becky (Rick) Carty, Cathie (David) Taylor, Billy (Annette) Tomes, Sharon Holt and David (Deborah) Clemons; grandchildren, Jason, Amy, Jacob, Kirstin and Camille; great-grandchildren, Michaela, Micah and Kolin; and sisters, Willie Harmon and Lema (James) Lewter. Family will receive friends Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment will be private.