CLIBORNE, Ronald William, age 70, died May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laura. He is also survived by a daughter, Dawn E. Salmeron (Carlos); and a son, Michael W. Cliborne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Evelyn Parker Cliborne. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Anne Cliborne. He was preceded in death by his father, Gayle Leigh Cliborne; and his mother, Josephine M. Cliborne. He is survived by his two brothers, David Leigh Cliborne (Loretta) and Gayle Leigh Cliborne (Teresa); and his sister, Debra Ann Bargo (Donnie). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Mia, Caleb, Sofia, Eva and Elena Salmeron. He is also survived by three nieces, three nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held virtually at a later time.View online memorial
