CLOUGHERTY, Carolyn Hill, 62, of Manakin Sabot, Va., passed away peacefully at the family home on November 15, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Farmville, Va., and raised in Crewe, Va., she was the daughter of the late Bernard F. Hill and Betty R. Hill. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Thomas H. Brown. Carolyn is survived by her husband, H. Emmett Clougherty; her daughter, Erin S. Padow (Brian); granddaughters, Ashlyn L. Leadbetter and Kealey L. Leadbetter; and grandson, Ezra T. Padow, all of Richmond; sister, Ann H. Brown; nephew, Thomas H. Brown Jr.; and niece, Katie B. Borum, all of Blackstone, Va. Carolyn spent 36 years in the insurance industry, retiring from Marsh & McLennan Companies in 2012. The last several years of her life were spent realizing her dream of retiring at her beach cottage in Buxton, N.C. She enjoyed shell hunting and surf fishing along the coast of Hatteras Island, N.C. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. True to her wishes, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held later at the Oceanfront in Buxton, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity or the grandchildren's Virginia 529 education fund. Please contact the family for details.View online memorial