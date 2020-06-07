COATES, Mr. Bobby Wayne, 73, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Mildred and Frank Coates, Bobby served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee, and Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey. Bobby spent most of his life working in the trucking industry; he retired as a supervisor from Estes Express Lines in Richmond. Bobby leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ayn Coates of Lynchburg; his sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Duncan McDuff of Virginia Beach; his nephew, Chase Phelps, of Virginia Beach; his nieces, Kelsey and Katherine Coates of Washington, D.C. and Chicago; and many friends. Bobby was a devoted son to his beloved mother. He treasured spending time with his friends and family, whom he often entertained with his unvarnished, pithy humor. He had a tough exterior but was sweet and loving to those who knew him best. He was thoughtful and always remembered his family and friends' birthdays and other special events. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond Animal League in honor of Bobby, who loved and cared for many cats.View online memorial
