COATES, Roberta "Bobbie" Jones, 88, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. A former fourth grade teacher and tutor who last worked in Henrico County, Bobbie was born on August 25, 1931, in Front Royal, Virginia. She was one of 10 children born to Mabel Alice Pugh Jones and Cornelius Houston Jones Sr. She and her beloved husband, Albert Wood Coates Jr. married on June 8, 1957, had nearly 57 years together until Al's passing in 2014. They are survived by their four children, Debra C. Savage, Susan C. Childress (Greg), Albert W. Coates III (Barbara) and Timothy A. Coates (Xiaolan); and five grandchildren, Lillian, Elizabeth, Merryn, Ruby and Cassidy. A sister, Alice Rowe; and a brother, Clarence Jones also survive her; as do many nieces and nephews. Bobbie was a graduate of Madison College (now James Madison University). She enjoyed making crafts in her spare time and her works grace the homes of her children. Like her husband, she had a strong Christian faith and was active for most of her life in church activities. Bobbie was a beautiful lady inside and out and set an excellent example for her children and grandchildren. She had an excellent sense of humor but was concerned about the world her grandchildren will inherit. Due to the pandemic, burial will be private and a celebration of her life will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross, redcross.org/donate or your favorite charity. The family thanks the staff of Discovery Village in the West End, especially Donta Briscoe, for their assistance to Bobbie these past six years. "Thank you Lord for saving my soul/Thank you Lord for making me whole." Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…