COATS, Oaker Ralph Sr., 89, of Chesterfield, Va., died April 1, 2020. He was born February 10, 1931, in Smithfield, N.C. Oaker moved to Virginia as a child and worked on the family farm. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his time in the Marines, he married, went to barber school and worked as a barber for many years. Oaker loved his family and was always there to help them. He also loved the outdoors and shared his passion for hunting and fishing with his son and his love of horses with his daughter. He maintained a beautiful, large vegetable garden. Oaker's home was often the site of family barbecues, crab feasts or just casual get-togethers around the picnic table. Oaker was preceded in death by his father, Millard Ralph Coats; his mother, Maggie Beasley Coats; and his sisters, Iva Tunstall and Vangier Bartle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosa Lee Coats; his daughter, Nancy Coats Kain (Phil); his son, Oaker Ralph Coats Jr. (Alice); grandson, Oaker Ralph Coats III (Kaity); granddaughter, Amanda Louise Coats; and his sister, Betsy Alene Monroe (Ned). The service will be private due to coronavirus concerns. The family will schedule a public Celebration of Life at a future date and asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.View online memorial
