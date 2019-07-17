COBAUGH, Mildred I., 85, of North Chesterfield, Va., reunited with the love of her life, Donald Cobaugh Sr., on July 12, 2019. She was born October 24, 1933, in Johnstown, Pa. In addition to her husband of 54 years, she was predeceased by her mother, Amanda Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Betty; and sons, Donald Jr. and Dan; sisters, Alice Katen and Barbara Thiel (Joe); uncles, Charles Allen and Lewis Allen (Mary); and numerous nieces and nephews. After marrying Donald, they lived in Wallingford, Pa., before residing in North Chesterfield. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family and was "Mom Cobaugh" to so many children that she loved dearly and felt the same about her even after they became adults. Mildred was the ultimate caregiver, stepping in to meet the needs of extended family and friends when they were sick and needed help. She devoted her life to caring for her husband Donald from the time of his stroke until his death in 2016. Mildred set a fine example for others to follow and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Rd. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial