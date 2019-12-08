COBB, Barbara Flowers, 73, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Rd., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends and family for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Babs was born September 29, 1946, a daughter of the late John and Rae Flowers. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul Cobb; son, Anthony Cobb (Jennifer); and two grandchildren, Parker Ellis Cobb and Autumn Rae Cobb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Flowers.View online memorial