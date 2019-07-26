COBB, Bernard A. "Pop," 90, passed away at his home on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cobb; parents, Ernest and Norma Cobb; brother, Ernest Cobb Jr.; and sisters, Margie Satterwhite and Marion Ford. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda C. Denton (George Englehart); three grandchildren, Michelle White (Brian), Kristie Holliday (Mike) and Scott Jackson (Jenna); four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Wayne Timberlake (Velva); two stepgrandsons, Chris and Sean Timberlake; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. Bernard served in the U.S. Army, then worked for Custom Auto Top where he retired. He loved his devoted dog Rosie, cutting grass and running errands for the older people in the neighborhood. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. The family would also like to thank Bon Secours Hospice for all their loving care and support.View online memorial