COBB, CONRAD

COBB, Conrad M., 82, of Hopewell, died April 8, 2020. He was an Army veteran who retired from Firestone after 38 years as a millwright. He's survived by Irene Daniels Cobb, his wife of 60 years; sons, David Alan Cobb of Hopewell and John James Cobb of Ruther Glen, his wife, Amy and their daughter, Elizabeth Rose; sisters, Dorothy Pettit and Anne Leach of Scotia, N.Y.; brother-in-law, James Daniels and his wife, Iantha, of Lakeland, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Pat Rainbow and Justin, Kim and Eliza Dalton. He was a loving husband, father and granddad. A kind, loyal friend to all. A gentleman. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on August 8, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 505 Cedar Ln., Hopewell, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hartland Hospice, Richmond, Va. or to St. John's Episcopal Church.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CONRAD COBB as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.