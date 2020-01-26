COBBS, Howard Bruce, age 91, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Memorial Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Georgia (Wooldridge) Cobbs. They shared 64 years of marriage together. Bruce was born in Alliance, Ohio, and was the son of Howard and Norma Cobbs. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Mount Union College and earned a Ph.D. in education from Ohio State University. Dr. Cobbs taught at the University of North Carolina and retired from the University of Richmond in 1993, where he served as the Chairman of the Education Department. He was a member of the Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond. There he served as the head of the landscaping and grounds committee, taught adult Sunday school and participated in local and global ministries. Bruce loved fishing and gardening and will be fondly remembered as being energetic, outgoing and kind to everyone. Bruce is survived by his wife, Georgia; and his children, Kimberly, Kelly, Kristen and Kara. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be held at Bon Air Baptist church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be private. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Dabney E. Wooldridge Jr. Memorial Fund at the University of Richmond. Donations may be made at www.givenow.richmond.edu.View online memorial
