COCKE, E. Inez, a godly woman, transitioned from this earth to be with the Lord on Monday evening, October 21, 2019, in the Pavilion unit of Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, Virginia. Inez was born on May 2, 1925, to Roy and Carrie Cocke. Inez was a native of Bedford, Virginia, where she grew and spent her formative years along with her many siblings. Inez graduated from the New London Academy on May 27, 1943, in Forest, Virginia. From there, Inez ventured out to assist in the war effort (WWII), where she worked in a munitions setting in western Maryland. Inez was a good, faithful servant, working with the Commonwealth of Virginia for approximately 30+ years. She started her state service with the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). From DMV, Inez took a public servant position within the Virginia House of Delegates for about 17 years where she retired as Deputy Clerk. Post retirement, Inez faithfully served her God, her church (First Baptist Church, Richmond), and her community for approximately 36 years. E. Inez Cocke (pronounced Cox) was predeceased by her parentsRoy and Carrie Cocke; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her sisters, Marie White of Roanoke, Mary Francis Grigg (Tom); Mary Francis's two children, Johnathan Grigg and Susan Brizendine; and her First Baptist Church family and many friends. The family wishes to thank Richmond's First Baptist Church congregation, staff and deacons for their prayer support, personal visits and post transition assistance. They also wish to thank all the caregivers starting with Ms. Beanie Brooks, Jackie Presley, Mary-Joe Presley, Barbara-Jean Harris, John and Lynn Moreau and all the wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 8, at 1:30 p.m. in the main sanctuary at Richmond's First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220.