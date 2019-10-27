COCKE, James Beverly, 81, of Hanover County, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Jimmy was a Hanover County native and the son of the late, Beverly and Mattie Cocke. He attended Randolph-Macon College and worked at United Virginia Bank for many years. Jimmy was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed coaching softball and hunting. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara S. Cocke; three sons, Dean Cocke (Peggy), Wendell Cocke and Gregory Cocke; grandsons, Brandon, Bryce, Britton and Brayden Cocke; great-granddaughters, Avery and Dawson Cocke; sister, Marian Wilroy (Bob); and niece, Jane Trinkley. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Amy Cocke; and nephew, Bobby Wilroy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial