COCKERILL, Nancy Faulconer, 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully June 19, 2019. She was an only child, born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., and was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Warner Ferguson Faulconer; steel company executive father, Henry Nichols Faulconer; and her grandfather, Dr. Walter Ferguson, all of Lynchburg. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg and spent a year at TASIS in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Nancy lived in San Francisco for a number of years working as an executive at Bank of America, where she met and married Phillip Cockerill. During the 1980s, they moved to Richmond, where Nancy became a successful award winning realtor and remained active until her retirement. She was a proud member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA) in Virginia, chairing the Virginia Society Patriotic Service Committee from 2002 to 2005 and the National Patriotic Service Committee from 2005 to 2008. She was active in securing funding to restore the NSCDA memorial in Arlington National Cemetery honoring those who died during the Spanish American War. She travelled extensively in Europe and the Mediterranean, often visiting family in Paris and London as well as many friends around the U.S. Her fun and lively personality made her a "Red Hat" hit during an interview on local TV at a recent Kentucky Derby. Nancy is survived by cousins, Craig Hammitt Jr. of Dieppe, France, Rev. Shelby Hammitt of Portland, Ore., and the Rev. Canon Henry N. Faulconer Minich of Charlottesville, Va.; and loving family and friends. A graveside service led by the Canon Minich will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Hollywood Cemetery, located at 412 South Cherry Street, Richmond Va. 23220. The black direction arrows should be followed to the site.