CODY, Franklyn, born August 3, 1936, passed away on May 29, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Viola; his stepmother, Tina; his brother, Harold; and his daughter, Kelly. He is survived by his children, Robert, Jean Munsch, Alan (Renee), Dawn Bunce (Randy), James (Dorothy) and Michael (Brenda); as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandkids. Frank was born in Jersey City, N.J., and lived there until his retirement from Burlington Industries, where he worked as a truck driver. He relocated to Midlothian in 2005 to enjoy fishing, golfing and traveling far and wide to watch his grandkids play sports. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research hospital.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
