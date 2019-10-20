COFFEY, Alvin Dean Jr., 79, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara Webb Coffey; parents, Alvin Sr. and Ruth Coffey; sisters, Barbara Lehoksy, Marlene Pennington and Kay Bateman. He is survived by his wife, Winnie Coffey; daughters, Adair Sullivan (Steven) and Paula Samuels (David); son, Alvin Coffey III; grandsons, David T. Samuels and Daniel Samuels (Rachel); great-granddaughter, Lilah Kate Samuels; sisters, Deborah Coffey Brown (James) and Theresa Coffey Tong (Ronald). He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Chesterfield County. He was a loving father, grandfather and in his last days, he treasured being a great-grandfather. As a devoted member of Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, he loved God and Pastor Mark. A funeral ceremony will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3400 Courthouse Road. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
