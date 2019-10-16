COFFMAN, Nell F., 72, of Midlothian, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Nathaniel Coffman; and her parents, Howard and Mildred Warren. She is survived by her son, John Taylor and his wife, Carey; and three granddaughters, Morgan, Brooke and Claire. Nell was a Chesterfield County elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She molded hundreds of young minds and positively changed the lives of many of her students. Nell received her master's degree in teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her entire life was dedicated to educating our youth and helping students who struggled with home or educational issues. Nell was a dedicated mother and grandmother and considered her three granddaughters as her greatest gift in life. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2:30 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Ed and Nell Coffman Faculty Endowment Fund, https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/business or to the Community Missions at First Baptist Church to the address above.View online memorial