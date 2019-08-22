COGGSDALE, Rosemarie P., 86, of Richmond, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Hazel Propst; a sister, three brothers; husband, Norman Ellis Coggsdale; daughter, Debra Coggsdale Cadd; and a daughter-in-law, Vikki Coggsdale. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn Coggsdale; son, Alan Dean Coggsdale; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rosemarie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite pastimes were working crossword puzzles, dry flower arranging, cooking, gardening and watching tennis. She was very loved by all who were privileged to know her. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial