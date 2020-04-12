COHEE, Mark, 61, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Cohee; and parents, Richard and Audrey Cohee. He is survived by his son, Nathan (Rachel); brother, Jay Cohee; sister, Judy Nichols; nephews, Matt and Zack Nichols; and his ex-wife and close friend, Lisa Cohee and her wife, Beth Lewis. Mark Cohee, born in Dublin, Ohio, to Audrey and Richard, spent much of his childhood and young adult life in Columbia, S.C., where he attended Columbia High. There, he met lifelong friends, became a freemason and quickly became a sought after shag dancing partner. He later moved to Richmond, Va., where he became an avid rose gardener, bringing people joy through his love of flowers. While he had many hobbies including his love of the outdoors, such as camping and spending quality time on the golf course, his greatest love was being a father to his only son, Nathan. Mark befriended and touched the lives of everyone he met, he had a way of making the littlest gestures, conversations and comments the most meaningful and impactful. His kind heart, positivity and humor was enormously contagious. At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family. Donations can be made to Maymont in Mark Cohee's name. There, the family will be planting a memorial tree in his honor.View online memorial
