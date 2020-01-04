COHEN, Mollie Erna, 90, of Henrico, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Ludwigshafen, Germany, March 15, 1929, and fled Nazi Germany with her immediate family in October 1938. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn N.Y., Brooklyn College and Framingham State College. She raised her daughters in Framingham, Massachusetts, while also teaching school in Framingham and Holliston, Massachusetts. Mollie lived in Alexandria, Va., for 20 years before moving to Parkside Assisted Living at Beth Sholom Campus in Henrico, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Cohen. Mollie is survived by her daughters, Dena Rosenkrantz (Mark) and Beth T. Cohen; grandchildren, Mara Rosenkrantz, Sam Rosenkrantz and Sergio Cohen; her sister, Herta Newman; and brother, Henry Feingold. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Sunday, January 5 at Or Atid at Greenwood, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Senior Living at https://www.bethsholomliving.org/give/.View online memorial
COHEN, MOLLIE
