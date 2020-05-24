COHEN, Sanford S., 73, of Lancaster, died May 21, 2020. Born in Richmond, he attended ODU for his freshman year, then joined the U.S. Army specializing in Information Technology. Upon his discharge from the Army, he spent many years in retail management in Richmond and Petersburg. He then changed careers and became an IT consultant, working for many private companies and Virginia State Agencies. He loved saltwater and lived on the water in Mathews and later in Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Gale; his son, Ross (Jessica); his two grandsons, Jacob and Porter; and his two dogs, Nellie and Ophelia. Services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …