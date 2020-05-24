COHEN, SANFORD

COHEN, Sanford S., 73, of Lancaster, died May 21, 2020. Born in Richmond, he attended ODU for his freshman year, then joined the U.S. Army specializing in Information Technology. Upon his discharge from the Army, he spent many years in retail management in Richmond and Petersburg. He then changed careers and became an IT consultant, working for many private companies and Virginia State Agencies. He loved saltwater and lived on the water in Mathews and later in Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Gale; his son, Ross (Jessica); his two grandsons, Jacob and Porter; and his two dogs, Nellie and Ophelia. Services will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SANFORD COHEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.