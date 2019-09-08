COIZZA, Donna Suzanne, passed away in Richmond, Virginia on August 25, 2019, at the age of 62. Donna was predeceased by her father, Charles Hagen. Donna is survived by her loving family, Aniello Coizza, son; Kara Loftin, daughter; Jason Loftin, son-in-law; Gabriella Loftin, granddaughter; Margaret Hagen, mother; Linda Spainer, sister; and Michael Spainer, brother-in-law. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 North Sheppard St., Richmond, 23231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Donna will be greatly missed and always loved.View online memorial