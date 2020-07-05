COKER, Temetrius, departed this life June 24, 2020. He is survived by his mom, Evelyn Coker; dad, Milton Richards; brothers, Antonio Scroggins and Duan Crockett; six daughters, five sons, three granddaughters, one grandson; a devoted girlfriend, Shana Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, July 6, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more