COKER, TEMETRIUS

COKER, Temetrius, departed this life June 24, 2020. He is survived by his mom, Evelyn Coker; dad, Milton Richards; brothers, Antonio Scroggins and Duan Crockett; six daughters, five sons, three granddaughters, one grandson; a devoted girlfriend, Shana Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, July 6, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TEMETRIUS COKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.