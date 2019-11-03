COLDWELL, Louise "Lou" Galleher, died at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Lou was born on January 20, 1934, in Washington, D.C., but spent all but one of her 85 years in Virginia. Growing up in the Fan, she attended the Collegiate School for Girls, until her family moved to Manassas when she was in high school. She graduated from Manassas's Osbourn High and Sweet Briar College. After college, Lou and her lifelong friend, Mimi, taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Culpeper, and, after marriage, she taught in Ivy while her husband attended law school at UVA. Once settled back in Richmond, she turned her attention to raising her three daughters. A lover of all things blooming and green and a voracious reader, Lou was happiest with her hands in the dirt or with a 1,000-page biography. Her own garden was a showpiece and labor of love, and her inviting home on Roselawn Road was the gathering place for her friends and far-flung extended family. Her love of travel took her on many adventures, from Uzbekistan to India to Mexico and beyond, but her favorite spot in the world was Yorkshire. She generously hosted family on many memorable trips, and indulged their love for the beach most summers. At home, she was active with the Junior League of Richmond, the Virginia Historical Society and St. James's Bazaar and was on the board of Richmond Community Action Program (RCAP). As a staunch Democrat (Vote Tuesday!) living in Richmond, Lou was proof that you could be strong and opinionated and still gracious and kind. She had a talent for friendship and remained close with friends from the Collegiate crew, the gang from Manassas, Sweet Briar, the famous "Mothers" group and many others. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia State Senator John Francis Galleher and Louise Falligant Galleher, a president of the Virginia State Board of Education and Manassas City Council member; and her amazing sister, Susan Galleher Askew. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Coldwell (Rob Rinko) of Norwell, Mass., Kate Coldwell of Oakland, Calif. and Louise Coldwell (John Huber) of Norfolk; her beloved grandsons, Samuel Rinko and Joshua Coldwell; her sister, Joann Galleher Young of London; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial reception will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Michaux House at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1133 West Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peter Paul Development Center, 1708 North 22nd St., Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…