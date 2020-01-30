COLE, BEATRICE

COLE, Dr. Beatrice Motley, 91, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her two loving husbands, Joseph Motley Sr. and Cooper G. Cole. She leaves cherished memories to her 14 children, seven sons and seven daughters, 42 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
