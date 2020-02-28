COLE, ETHEL "SIS"

COLE, Ethel V. (nee Johnson) "Sis," 92, of Beaverdam, Va., departed this life February 20, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Earl Franklin. She is survived by her devoted husband of 70-plus years, Frank H. Cole; a dedicated daughter, Rosetta Cole; five siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Saturday, February 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2132 Mt. Olive Rd., Beaverdam, Va. Interment Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 County Line Church Road, Ruther Glen, Va. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
