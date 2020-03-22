COLE, Frank Baker, 98, of Henrico, Va., went home to be with his Lord on March 16, 2020. He was born in 1921, in Richmond, Va., to Benjamin and Gladys Cole. He is survived by his sons, Frank Jr. (Melody) of Nags Head, N.C., Carter (Susan) of Glen Allen, Va. and Turner of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Philip (Gina), Eric (Lindsay), Ben, Anna and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Kristen. Preceding him in death were his mother and father; brother, Ben; and sister, Irma. Frank was a lifelong resident of Richmond. He attended John Marshall High School. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated in 1950 from the University of Richmond on the GI Bill. He had a successful career in sales with West Chemical Products. He enjoyed fishing, tennis, baseball and studying the Bible. Frank was known for loving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, he was fondly remembered for his smile, encouragement, kindness and compassion. The family sincerely appreciates Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, Beth Sholom Rehabilitation Center and Spring Arbor for their compassionate care. Service details are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Parkway, #200, Richmond, Va. 23227, www.bsvaf.org/supporthospice.View online memorial
