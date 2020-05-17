COLE, Homer MacArthur "Mac," 76, of Chester, Va., died May 11, 2020. Raised in Riegelwood, N.C., he was the son of the late Tollie Benson Cole and Jessie Mae Beasley. He studied at St. Andrews University and received his MSPH from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was the Director of Health & Safety for many years at Reynold's Metals Company. In 2009, he opened Cole's Coins & Collectibles in order to buy and sell coins and his multitude of Civil War relics. This was his true passion in life and it showed through his intellect and desire to be at his shop whenever duty called. He was preceded in death by his late wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Hopkins Cole; brothers, Boyce and Earl Cole; and a sister, Jane Inman. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Lynn; son, Dan Cole and his wife, Robin, of Chester; son, Brian Cole of San Antonio, Texas; and daughter, Beth Buchanan and husband, Jarrod, of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Alec, Erin, Cole, Mason, Morgan and Dylan; a sister, Pat Ellis; and brothers, Jack and Jimmy Cole. A Celebration of Life will be conducted later this year, with more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Homer Cole's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) by visiting www.melanoma.org or sending a donation to: Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, Md. 21275-9329. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
