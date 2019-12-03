COLE, JAMES SR.

COLE, James R. Sr., 79, was called home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2019, at his residence. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his mother, Mrs. Blanche W. Cole; daughters, Debra Cole-Anderson (Silas), Kathy Cheatham, Cynthia White (Robert), Katrina S. Lewis, Lisa M. Sweeden and Kari Paige; sons, James R. Cole Jr., Daryl G. Sweeden, Kelvin Spearman, Adrian Cole (Janette) and Michael Bigby (Keeva); 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three stepgrandsons; estranged wife, Sarah M. Cole; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Tuesday (today), December 3, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m., and funeral service will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial