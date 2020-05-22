COLE, Naomi Perez, 65, of Dinwiddie County, transitioned from life on earth to life eternal in glory on May 3, 2020, in Petersburg, Va. Naomi was born on November 18, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Isidro Perez and Guadalupe Meija. Naomi's greatest joy was to be surrounded by her family and friends, hosting holiday meals for which she enjoyed cooking and baking. Naomi, also known as Mimi, was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 25 years, Rev. Larry Kirk Cole; her beautiful daughter "Gigi" Giovanna Steding (John) from her first marriage to Stephen Harrison of San Diego, Texas; three beautiful stepchildren whom she embraced from her marriage to Larry, Larilyn Cole of Israel, Levar Cole (Jessica) of Chelsea, Vt. and Larinda Cole (Jerry Estimable) of Boston, Ma.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg, Va. Her memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Johnsonservices.usView online memorial
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs