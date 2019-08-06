COLEBANK, Esther Louise Crowe, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Colebank; daughter, Frances Colebank Sturgis; sister, Mary O'Neil Crowe Brintley; parents, Edith Louise Kidwell Crowe Redford and Francis Pierce Crowe; and grandparents, Louise Beasley Kidwell Andrews and Charles Kidwell of Milford, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Susan C. Daniel (Addison) of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Shannon Daniel, Dr. Dawn Daniel-Love (Steven), Jennifer Daniel, Cdr. Addison Daniel (Corrine), Lara Sturgis Hanes (Chuck) and Frank Sturgis (Nicole); and 10 great-grandchildren from all around the world. Esther was born in Atlanta, Georgia, March 27, 1927. She was raised in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. After her marriage to Frank Colebank, they settled in Portsmouth, Va. She was a longtime employee of American National Bank, and through mergers retired from Central Fidelity Bank. After Frank's passing and her ill health, she lived with her daughter, Susan, and during her last three years with the kind and caring people at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation in Mechanicsville. The family is thankful for all the love the staff gave her. The family gives a special thank you to niece, Janet Vaden (Woody) for the love, care and attention she gave her aunt. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. 23701, with interment to follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.View online memorial