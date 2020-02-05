COLEMAN, Anthony Antonio, 58, of Aylett, Va., departed this life on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Va. He was born on July 27, 1961, in Richmond, Va., to the late James Coleman Sr. and Maude Taylor Coleman. He was predeceased by two brothers, James Coleman Jr., and Dwight Coleman. Remains rest at B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. His remains will be interred in Virginia Veteran Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
