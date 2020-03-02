COLEMAN, Brenda Louise, 57, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy E. Shelton; father, Roy Cox; and sister, Karen Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Bernard Coleman; daughter, Breiah Coleman; son, Deondre Coleman; stepson, Bernard Jefferson; stepfather, Herman Shelton; sisters, Larissa and Lynette Thornton; brother, Roy Thornton; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Speaking Spirit Ministries, 4205 Ravenswood Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment private.View online memorial
