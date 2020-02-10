COLEMAN, HARRIETT

COLEMAN, Mrs. Harriett, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Chandra Coleman. She is survived by her husband, George Coleman; one daughter, Lawanda Coleman (Newton Wilkerson); one son, Mitchell Coleman (Anika); one stepson, Anthony Smith; 11 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Edmonds and Viola Robinson; two brothers, James Robinson Jr. (Joyce) and Jacob Robinson (Cynthia); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Geraldine Dickens officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial
