COLEMAN, HENRY

COLEMAN, Henry Louis, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Coleman; two sons, John C. Coleman Sr. (Andrea) and Gary E. Coleman; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; one sister, Grace Hooker; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Pinetta Coleman, Mary Cary and Edna Jones; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where a Celebration of Life will occur Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the VCU Parkinson's Movement Disorder Center, 7201 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 205, Richmond, Virginia 23226 or the Greater Richmond Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Henry Coleman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags